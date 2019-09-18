Thieves steal ATM, unsuccessful in getting cash from it

Bryan police say thieves who took an ATM got nothing for all their effort when they were unable to get it open.

Police responded at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to Chase Bank at 2335 Boonville Road where a Dodge pickup had been used to remove the ATM from its original location.

It was dragged a short distance away, but those involved in taking it ended up fleeing without getting any money.

The Dodge pickup was located nearby in the 2400 block of Austins Colony Parkway.

It was later determined that it had been stolen from the 3700 block of Copperfield Drive.

Police are asking that any resident in the area of 3700 Copperfield near Pendleton Drive and 2400 Austins Colony near Settlers Way review their video between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. for persons walking in the area or any vehicular traffic.

If anything is found, you are asked to share it with the Bryan Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bryan Police Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477)