Third arrest made in Waco murder

The U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force has arrested a third man for the murder of Jatron Thomas. This is the second arrest in less than a week for Thomas’s shooting death.

They took 18-year-old Pablo Villarreal into custody Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

Waco police says that even though three men face murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Thomas, the investigation is ongoing.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said 17-year old Onobia Sywna Bernett was arrested last Friday morning by the Lone Start US Marshal Task Force at a location in Waco.

The first arrest in the case came early in January when 18-year-old Ocie Bernett was arrested on warrants obtained by a Waco police detective.

Police officers found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco on Oct. 15th, around 1 a.m.

A caller told police about hearing gunshots and then a car speeding away.