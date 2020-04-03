Third Copperas Cove resident tests positive for COVID-19

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove has been informed another resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

This marks the third confirmed case in the city. The resident is a woman, ages 70-79, and coresides with the second person who tested positive on Thursday. The third person is voluntarily

quarantined at their residence in Copperas Cove.

Residents are reminded not to panic, and to please continue to follow social distance requirements

and limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain minimum essential needs.

Source: City of Copperas Cove