Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Third Copperas Cove resident tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove has been informed another resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

This marks the third confirmed case in the city. The resident is a woman, ages 70-79, and coresides with the second person who tested positive on Thursday. The third person is voluntarily
quarantined at their residence in Copperas Cove.

Residents are reminded not to panic, and to please continue to follow social distance requirements
and limit travel to reasons necessary only to sustain minimum essential needs.

Source: City of Copperas Cove

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories