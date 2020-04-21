LIVE NOW /
Third Killeen PD employee tests positive for COVID-19

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen has received notification that a third employee of the police department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city says the first employee, who tested positive on April 7, has since recovered. The second employee who tested positive on the same day is still recovering. The third person is still recovering, as well.

The city is following CDC recommendations for the handling of confirmed cases and potential exposure of other employees. Those recommendations continue to evolve, so specifics including the number of quarantined employees and their work status will not be disclosed.

City employees are providing essential services to Killeen, and the city has implemented procedures and precautions for the safety of our workforce and the public. The public is asked to follow federal, state and local guidance to stop the spread of the virus and to protect the health and safety of the community.

Additional information on the local impacts of COVID-19 is available at KilleenTexas.gov/COVID19. A COVID-19 hotline is available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 254-616-3209.

Source: City of Killeen

