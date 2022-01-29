WACO, TX- Waco Police officers are investigating a stabbing and shooting incident that occured at a QuickTrip gas station that sent both the suspect and the victim to the hospital with severe injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the QuickTrip gas station located at 2350 S. New Rd. in reference to a stabbing that was actively happening.

Initial reports indicated that a man was stabbing a woman and was chasing her into the QuickTrip gas station.

While they were responding, officers received more information indicating that a separate third-party individual had intervened in an attempt to defend the woman by shooting the suspect with a handgun.

Both the woman of the stabbing and the suspect who had been shot were transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

The third-party individual remained on-scene and is cooperating with the investigation. That individual was released from the scene after speaking with officers and has not been charged with any crime.

The original suspect, who was transported to the hospital, is in custody and will remain in the custody of Waco Police officers while he continues to receive medical care for his injuries.