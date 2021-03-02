Third suspect arrested in Waco murder on Wagon Wheel

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the September 25, 2020 murder of a man found shot to death in his bedroom at 312 Wagon Wheel in Waco.

Brendon Le Osha Riggs, age 20, was arrested by US Marshals on capital murder charges in Coleman County and brought back to McLennan County Monday.

He had been held for a time in the Coleman County jail after resisting arrest there.

It was on the morning of September 25 when Waco officers received a call at 312 Wagon Wheel in Waco – initially of a possible suicide of a resident of the home.

However, after officers arrived, they were able to learn something else had happened, and the investigation quickly turned from a suicide to a murder investigation.

After investigators from the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit arrived, they found out a 21-year-old man identified as Kaden Hitchcock was shot in a bedroom of the home. He had a single gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Further evidence found the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Investigators learned this house was specifically targeted by the suspect. This was the second shooting attempt at this home, the first being on August 25th. During that shooting, the suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house.

Two other suspects were previously arrested this past October.

Kyle Eric Depolito

Eighteen–year-old Kyle Eric Depolito, of Bellmead, and 19-year-old Jose A. Herrera, of Hillsboro, are being held on charges of capital murder with bond set at $1 million each.