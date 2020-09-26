Third Time’s the Charm: Baylor students prepare for football opener

WACO, Texas – After two cancellations, the Baylor Bears football team is finally set to kick off their 2020 season against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday and students are ready to descend on McLane Stadium.

With COVID-19 precautions, it won’t be the normal gameday atmosphere Baylor fans are used to.

“It’s gonna be a lot different atmosphere,” Baylor freshman Hayden Smith said. “I think they’re gonna space us out. I’m not sure how they’re gonna do it, but whatever they do, it’s gonna be fun.”

The students and all other fans will be spaced out during the game, and McLane Stadium will only operate at 25 percent capacity.

Even with no tailgating and a nearly-empty stadium, students are anticipating a good time.

“It’ll be a little weird, especially if we’re sitting six feet apart. I can’t go straight to my neighbor and be like, ‘Look! We just got that touchdown!’ and be happy with him or her,” Smith said. “It’s gonna be different. But at the end of the day, it’s a game. And games are fun.”

This year will also be the 50th anniversary of the Baylor Line, a tradition where freshmen pour out onto the field and welcome the Bears with a human tunnel each game.

With the limited stadium capacity, Line tickets will be much rarer this year than in seasons past. It’s entirely possible freshmen will only get to run the Line once the entire season.

“We feel like we’re getting cheated out, but it is what it is,” Baylor freshman Trent Spainhoward said. “We can’t control it. Baylor can’t control it. It is what it is.”

Smith says he feels “100 percent safe” attending the games.

The Bears will face the Jayhawks at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.