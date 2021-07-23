Thirty year sentence set in murder plea deal

A Waco man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a plea deal approved Thursday in 54th District Court.

Donald Palmer and one other man had been charged in the December 29, 2019 shooting of 28-year-old Eric Lavelle Williams at the Costa Esmeralda Apartments.

Leonard Brown had also been arrested in that case, with both men indicted by the McLennan County Grand Jury earlier this year.

Police had been called to those apartments at 1516 Gurley Lane at 11:40 a.m. on a Sunday morning on a report that someone had been shot and found Williams lying in the parking lot.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was a resident of the apartment complex/ It was reported that he had been involved in an argument with two men before he was shot.