This Christmas display is bringing the spooky vibes

LORENA, Texas – A Christmas decoration display in Lorena is not what you would typically expect for the holiday season.

The homeowners, who go by Jon and Candice Goddi, say they bought the skeletons pictured below for their Halloween decorations. However, instead of taking them down – they repurposed them for Christmas.







(Pictures Courtesy of Jon Goddi)

The Goddis will tell you that they “live the spooky vibe 365.” Jon tells FOX44 that he believes they are the only people in Central Texas to own a massive $300 twelve-foot skeleton.

If you want to check these decorations out in person, you can find them at 934 N Houston Street in Lorena.