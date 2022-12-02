MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.

As a result of this search warrant, controlled substances including 28 grams of crystal meth were seized, as well as multiple items indicating Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.

One individual, identified as Tony Naputi, was arrested during the execution of the search warrant. Naputi was arrested on outstanding warrants from Coryell County, and is charged with Felony Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamines and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Sheriff Clore says the investigation into the Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and narcotic activity continues against additional suspects.

This case is ongoing. If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 254-697-7033.