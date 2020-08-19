Thousands of dollars in equipment, content stolen from local producer

WACO, Texas – A Waco-based award winning music producer is out of over $10,000 worth of equipment after someone broke into his studio stealing his gear and years worth of material.

Denero Degrate isn’t your average local hip-hop producer. His history in both the Waco and state-wide music scene runs deep, but the only thing left of Degrate’s studio in Waco is a shell of one of the city’s most treasured local studios.

“You gotta be crazy to come do this because its got too much history behind it. And anybody that do this must not know the history. They cant know the the history.,” said Dante Jones, a friend of Denero Degrate.

Denero walked into his studio over the weekend to see the place he’d poured decades of work into unlike he’d ever imagined.

“Looked down and seen some pieces of wood, cracks and stuff, so that’s when I realized someone broke into it and I walked in and saw that everything was gone,” Degrate said.

Over the years, he’s produced music for big names in hip-hop like Kevin Gates, the rapper Z-Ro and several artists from Killeen, Temple, Waco and beyond.

Denero estimates over $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen from his studio, but you can’t put a price tag on what he wants back.

“All I care about is my hard drive. Anything else can be replaced, but my time and history that’s in those hard drives, that can’t be replaced,” he said.

Dozens of emerging artists are attached to the Waco producer’s equipment.

“A lot of people are depending on me. I have a lot of people’s dreams in my hands. There’s people who love their music just as much as I love it,” said Degrate.

Friends and clients of Denero say they’re hopeful who ever is responsible will step up and do the right thing.

“You’re not just taking away from him. You’re taking away from everybody because people try to build a career out of music,” Dalyn Montoya said.

“I don’t know how you sleep, man. And it’s scary for you, because you won’t be able to get rid of that. Everybody knows how that equipment looks, and I don’t know, if you’re smart, I’d come about 4 in the morning and just drop it outside and leave it,” added Jones.