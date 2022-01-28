WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department says there have been over 1,000 stolen guns reported to them within the last five years.

The department said on social media Friday morning that stolen guns are sometimes the weapon in question regarding gun-related crime in the community.

The department wants to remind the public to not leave your guns inside of cars, because they are frequently stolen from unlocked cars.

This comes as the department is raising awareness of a rise in gun violence.

Source: Waco Police Department