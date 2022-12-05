Hamilton, Texas (FOX 44) — Hamilton ISD announced just before 1 p.m. Monday that it has evacuated two schools because of a threat.

The district says Hamilton Junior High and Ann Whitney Elementary were locked down as the threat was being evaluated.

School Officials are releasing 1st Grade through 5th Grade students from the elementary at 2 p.m. Parents can pick up their children at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center on Bell Street.

The school says all of the students are safe.

More information will be released later.