ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A threat at Rockdale Junior High School led to a brief lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Rockdale Police Chief Jerry E. Meadors said an individual at the school forwarded a “threatening message” to other students at approximately 12:30 p.m. using the Air Drop phone program. After the Rockdale Independent School District heard about this threat, officials immediately placed the school in lockdown and contacted the police department.

Police officers responded to the campus to provide security for students and staff, and to start an investigation. Precinct Four Constable Michael Moehling and Fire Marshal Herbie Vaughn also responded. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office was placed on standby to provide additional support if it was needed.

After searching the campus, no weapons were found and the lockdown was lifted. This investigation is ongoing.