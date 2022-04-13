WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is currently investigating two separate threats made to churches by phone.

The first threat, made over the phone, was on Monday. A separate church received a similar phone threat on Wednesday afternoon. Although similar, officers are unaware if these incidents are related.

Officers responded to a phone threat directed at a church at approximately 3:57 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, a full security sweep was conducted of two buildings associated with the church, and officers were unable to locate a suspect in or around the church.

Due to the similar threats being made, the Waco Police Department is asking the public to immediately report incidents associated with any type of threat. It is also illegal to give a false report.

Anyone with any information on these threats is encouraged to call 254-750-7500, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. This investigation is ongoing.