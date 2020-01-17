Three arrested, charged with attempted burglary of habitation

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Three young men attempt to break in to a Harker Heights home and end up in jail.

The Harker Heights Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in progress on Tuesday in the 200 block of West Robin Lane.

The homeowner, who was inside his home at the time, interrupted three men attempting to gain entry to his home through a rear window. The three suspects ran, but were found by police before they could leave the area. The victim of the burglary identified the three suspects as those that had just attempted to break into his home.

17-year-old Marquell Gadison-Thomas, of Killeen, 18-year-old Anthony Gibbons, of Killeen, plus a juvenile, were arrested and charged with attempted burglary of a habitation. Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman arraigned Gadison-Thomas and Gibbons with bond set at $100,000 each before they were handed over to the custody of the Bell County Jail.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department and the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5440.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department