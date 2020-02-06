Three arrested in attempted car burglary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Three people have been arrested after an attempted car burglary.

College Station Police officers responded to the Tower Point parking lot Thursday afternoon for people attempting to break into cars. One adult was carrying a gun, one adult had illegal drugs, and a juvenile spit in an officer’s face, resisted arrest, and failed to identify (by lying).

17-year-old Jaydon Ryan Simcik, of College Station, has been arrested for attempted car burglary and unlawful gun possession. 26-year-old Jeremiah Jamar McGruder, of College Station, has been arrested for felony drug possession.

The juvenile was arrested for felony harassment (spitting on a public servant), resisting arrest, and failing to identify.

Source: College Station Police Department

