Three arrested in catalytic converter theft

GROESBECK, Texas – Three people from McLennan County are in jail and charged with catalytic converter theft.

An officer was on patrol early Tuesday morening, and saw a vehicle leaving the area of a closed business in the 1300 block of North Ellis Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop based on an observed violation.

During the course of the stop, the officer found the occupants to be in possession of a catalytic converter – which appeared to have been recently cut from a vehicle. The officer then requested for the police chief to respond to the scene and assist. The chief and the officer found a vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

Evidence observed on scene indicated the catalytic converter had been removed, and also tied the suspects to the scene. The officer then placed all three suspects into custody. The suspects have been identified as Tony Fisher, Joseph Saulters and Melissa Kirkpatrick. They were transported to jail with the assistance of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. All three suspects were from the McLennan County area.

Source: Groesbeck Police Department