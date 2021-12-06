Three arrested in Clifton pharmacy burglary

CLIFTON, Texas – Three men have been arrested in a burglary of a Clifton pharmacy.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office was notified November 30 of an active burglary-in-progress occurring at the Pill Box Pharmacy.

When authorities arrived on scene, a search of the area was conducted – but nobody was found. Authorities eventually found a vehicle in the parking lot of the nearby Lutheran Sunset Ministries Heckmann Residence with a light on. Three men were found lying in the vehicle and attempting to conceal themselves.

More authorities arrived on scene to assist with removing and detaining the three suspects. After viewing security camera footage, it was determined the suspects attempted to break into the pharmacy by using a glass-breaking device on the front door – but they were unsuccessful.

Officers found several tools in the vehicle – including ski masks, a crowbar, metal shears, gloves and a portable saw. 30-year-old Byron Edwards and 31-year-old Killrain Randolph, both of Houston, and 29-year-old Marcus Hargrove, of Humble, were placed under arrest and charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (a second-degree felony) and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments (a state jail felony).

This case remains under investigation.

Source: Clifton Police Department