Three arrested in connection with construction equipment theft

Local News

Samuel Moore Frederick Hamilton

Temple police were able to track down some construction equipment stolen from a truck at a local motel and arrest three people suspected of taking it.

Thursday morning at 7:43 a.m. officers were called to the La Quinta Inn and Suites at 1604 North General Bruce Drive where a team from a construction company were staying.

When they got up Thursday morning they found a generator and hydraulic pump had been removed from the bed of their truck.

Officers were able to get information on a possible suspect vehicle and located it in the 300 block of North Sixth Street with the generator still in the bed of that truck.

During the investigation 53-year-old Frederick Hamilton, Jr, 50-year-old Samuel Moore and 52-year-old Angela Magana were identified as suspects and later gave statements regarding the theft.

Angela Dawn Magana

All three were transported to the Bell County Jail.

