Three Arrested in Harker Heights Prostitution sting

Harker Heights, Texas – Three people have been arrested in connection to a prostitution operation in Harker Heights.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, members of the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Harker Heights Police Department, Texas Office of the Attorney General, and U.S. Immigration conducted search and arrest warrant service operations in Harker Heights, Texas. The search warrants sought evidence of the crimes of: Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

The execution of search warrants culminated from an extensive investigation into “The Foot Spa”, a business located in the 300 block of West Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights, by the Bell County Organized Crime Unit, Texas Office of the Attorney General, in collaboration with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Two residences, the business, and a commercial storage location were searched pursuant to search warrants issued by Judge Steven J. Duskie of the 426th Judicial District Court in Bell County. Additional warrants also issued by Judge Duskie were served at financial institutions in Bell and Harris Counties. Pursuant to the search warrants, evidence of the aforementioned crimes were recovered and agents have seized more than $70,000 in US currency, and three vehicles to date. Social services were provided to suspected victims of human trafficking by Refugee Services of Texas.

The individuals listed below were taken into custody on arrest warrants issued by Bill Cooke, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Bell County:

Lin, Jingning, age 48 of Harker Heights

Charges: (1) Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution, (2) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Agg Pro Prostitution), and (3) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Money Laundering)

Zhang, Hai Yan, age 50, of Harker Heights

Charges: (1) Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution, (2) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Agg Pro Prostitution), and (3) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Money Laundering)

Godfrey, Limei (Feng), age 45 of Lago Vista, Texas

Charges: (1) Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution, (2) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Agg Pro Prostitution), and (3) Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Money Laundering)

Each of the arrested persons were arraigned by Gregory Johnson of Precinct 4 Bell County on June 2, 2021, with bonds set on each person at $250,000.