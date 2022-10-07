HILL / BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A month’s long narcotics investigation conducted by the Hill and Bosque County Sheriffs’ Offices concluded on Tuesday, October 4.

A Hill County Sheriff’s Office sergeant conducted a traffic stop Wednesday on a vehicle on FM-933 in Whitney. The driver and a passenger were both known to be involved in this drug trafficking ring. During the stop, the sergeant’s K-9 partner “Frenky” alerted to the vehicle. A search revealed approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine.

Search warrants were later obtained for a residence on Scenic Drive and a property on Hill County Road 1250 in Whitney. As a result of these warrants, investigators seized approximately 297 grams of methamphetamine packaged for resale, $2,890 in cash and a handgun. Three people were arrested as a result.

Hill County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Shane Brassell set bond at $250,000 each for both Anthony Vanraaphorst and Tommie Goad for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1. Steven Johnson was charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1 and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Bonds total $800,000 for Johnson.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was utilized in serving the warrants.