Three arrested in Limestone County joint narcotics investigation

MEXIA, Texas – After a joint narcotics investigation between The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, a narcotics search warrant was executed Friday at a in location in Mexia.

The Mexia Police Department assisted with the execution of the search warrant, as well as the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office.

Narcotics and a stolen firearm were found, plus three people were arrested and transported to the Limestone County Jail.

Source: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office