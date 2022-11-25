BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in the parking lot of the Cedron Creek package store located on FM-1713 – just inside of Bosque County. This business was closed at the time, and had no participation, knowledge or involvement in this incident.

Two people were apprehended on scene – identified as Jason James Payne and Rose Mary Payne, of Hill County. A third suspect was apprehended, and positive identification is pending.

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Bosque County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators seized 28 grams of heroin-based ecstasy and 1,200 “hits” of LSD – also known as acid. Investigators also seized approximately $3,600 in cash.

Jason and Rose were both booked into the Bosque County Jail, and are charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Over 80 Abuse Units under 4,000 Abuse Units and Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Over Four Grams Under 200 Grams – both are first-degree felonies.

Sheriff Hendricks also said that future arrests are pending as a result of this investigation.