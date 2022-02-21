BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department has made some arrests in a series of catalytic converter thefts.

The arrests were made early Monday morning. Patrol officers contacted and arrested 51-year-old Henry Wayne Hampton, of Houston; 21-year-old Kelvin Jeremiah-Jermaine Hampton, of Houston; and 19-year-old Dearmondre House, of Houston.





L-R: Henry Wayne Hampton, Kelvin Jeremiah-Jermaine Hampton, Dearmondre House. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

These three are charged with Theft $2,500-$30,000, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and with two counts of Unlawful Use/Possession of a Criminal Instrument.

Source: Bryan Police Department