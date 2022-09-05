Milam County, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County deputies used spike strips to stop a car which led DPS troopers through three counties – leading to the recovery of over five pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it all started in Bryan – when a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle on Texas Highway 6, near MLK, for a traffic violation and expired registration.

The driver sped off, going north on Highway 6 into Robertson County – then turned onto FM-485 on the north side of Hearne and went into Milam County – where the spike strips were used to disable the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up over five pounds of marijuana and another 50 grams of heroin.

The driver has been identified as 31-year-old Yuriko Morales, who Brazos County Jail records indicated has an address in San Antonio. She was arrested along with a passenger identified as Edward Rodriguez Gonzales. Both were transported to the Brazos County Jail.

Morales remained there Monday on charges of Possession of Marijuana Over Five Pounds but Under Fifty Pounds, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group One.