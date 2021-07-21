Three displaced after Temple structure fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire early Wednesday morning which left three occupants – two adults and one child – displaced.

Temple Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the Ariza Temple Apartments, located at 2012 S. 31st Street, at 3:27 a.m. The blaze was extinguished by the unit’s sprinkler system before crews arrived.

After an investigation, it was discovered the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended candle. Additional apartment units received some water damage from the sprinkler system.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with six units and 16 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene.

Temple Fire & Rescue would like to take this time to remind residents about the importance of candle safety with the following tips:

Always keep a burning candle within sight.

Keep candles away from anything combustible.

Put candles out of reach of children.

