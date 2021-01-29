Three horses killed in traffic in Falls County

The Department of Public Safety reports three horses were killed in two separate traffic crashes in Falls County Friday morning.

Sgt Ryan Howard said two of the horses died about 5:45 a.m. when they were hit by an 18-wheeler when they wandered out onto the Highway 6 roadway.

Sgt Howard said the driver of the truck was going north on State Highway 6 just a bit south of the Highway 7 intersection when he came up on the horses suddenly.

While he attempted to take evasive action, he was not able to avoid striking them.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The third horse died in a separate crash within the Marlin city limits.