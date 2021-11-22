Three hospitalized after car crashes into tree

WACO, Texas – Three are injured and in the hospital after a car crashes into a tree in Waco.

The accident happened at the 2200 block of McKenzie Avenue on Monday afternoon. A white SUV was driving down the road and lost control of the vehicle when it hit a dip in the road. It then went off the road and crashed into a tree in front of a house.





Crews responded and had to pry open the vehicle to rescue the driver, as well as two small children. All three were successfully taken out of the vehicle, and were transported to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest. They are all reported to be in stable condition.

Source: Waco Police Department