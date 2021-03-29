Three hospitalized in Club Krush shooting

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – Three are in the hospital after a shooting at a Harker Heights nightclub.

Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard early Sunday morning for reports of shots fired at Club Krush. When officers arrived, they discovered two victims of apparent gunshot wounds. Victims said they were shot inside of the establishment.

The victims were all transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries which are non-life threatening. While at the scene, officers were dispatched to Seton Medical Center related to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered that the victim was shot inside Club Krush and the injury sustained is non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing by the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation Division. If anyone has any information about this shooting, you can contact detectives at 254-953-5440.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department