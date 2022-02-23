KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department responded to the scene of a major vehicle accident near the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of SH-201 in reference to a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a Ford Escape and a Ford F-250 with damage.

The preliminary investigation revealed a white Ford F-250 pulling an empty horse trailer was traveling southbound in the outside lane of State Highway 201, approaching the intersection of Chet Edwards Loop. A black Ford Escape was exiting the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport traveling eastbound on Chet Edwards Loop, when the driver failed to yield right of way and entered into southbound lanes of SH-201 – when it was struck by the Ford truck.

The man driving the Ford Escape was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White and the two passengers – a woman and child – were transported by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford F-250 was not transported. Citations were issued for Right of Way and child safety seat violations.

Source: Killeen Police Department