Three Identified in Deadly Plane Crash

Bryan,Tx- Three people who died after a plane crash in Bryan yesterday have been identified.

David Walker, 54-years-old, Tamara Walker, 51-years-old, and Victoria Walker, 21-years-old, of Farmersville, Texas, have been identified in the crash.

On August 30th, 2020 at approximately 2:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a plane crash at Coulter Airfield, 6120 East State Highway 21. Officers arrived to find a plane that had crashed on the south end of the runway.

Four occupants were located inside the plane, three of them were pronounced deceased on scene. One occupant was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional Hospital for their injuries.

The Bryan Police Department secured the scene for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to conduct their investigation.

The injured person is still in the hospital and in critical condition.