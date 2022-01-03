COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Three people are in the hospital after what College Station PD is calling a gang-related shooting.

Officers responded early Sunday morning to a residence in the 600 block of Wellborn Road, between George Bush Drive and Holleman Drive, for a reported shooting. Three individuals, all with non-life threatening injuries, had been transported by private vehicles to local hospitals.

Investigators have learned the shooting occurred at a party being held at a short-term rental property. “Confirmed gang members” were present at the party, and the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

There is not believed to be any danger to the general public. If anyone has any information about this incident, you can call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department