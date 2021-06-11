Three injured in Lacy Lakeview knife attack, suspect at large

Lacy Lakeview police report a dispute among family members at a neighborhood bar turned violent Thursday night with three people receiving knife wounds.

Police Chief John Truehitt said they were called to Wiley’s Sports Bar at 325 New Dallas Highway at 10:45 p.m. where the knife fight was reported in progress.

When officers arrived they found three victims bleeding. Two were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and one was treated at the scene. The suspect fled the scene and is reported still at large.

Chief Truehitt said alcohol was involved in the incident that started inside the bar, then moved outside into the parking lot.

He also said that after the victims went to the hospital, one of the participants was reported going there and for a time the hospital was placed on lockdown, though there ended up being no incident there.

Chief Truehitt said officers with TSTC Police, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety responded to help deal with the situation at the bar.