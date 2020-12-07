Three killed in Saturday crash in Hill County

Three people died when a car was struck by an 18-wheeler Saturday morning near Peoria in Hill County.

The Department of Public Safety reported it happened about 9:50 a.m. on State Highway 22 near Hill County road 1313.

The report indicates a Chevrolet Impala traveling east on Highway 22 was attempting to turn left into a private drive when it was hit by a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer that was going west.

Three passengers in the Impala were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Impala was transported by air to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation was reported on going as of Monday morning and the names of the victims had not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.