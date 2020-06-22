Three local H-E-B employees test positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL TEXAS- Three H-E-B employees have tested for COVID-19 at 3 Central Texas locations.

An employee at a Killeen location, located at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop tested positive for COVID-19 and was last in the store on June 12, 2020. 

An employee of the Belton location, located at 2509 North Main Street, tested positive and was last in the store on June 16, 2020.

An employee of the Harker Heights location tested positive and was last in the store on June 18, 2020.

All partners directly affected at all three locations have been notified.

H-E-B says the stores have been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.

All locations are continuing to enforce proper social distancing guidelines.

H-E-B is requiring all employees and customers to wear masks in the store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44