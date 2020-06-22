Three local H-E-B employees test positive for COVID-19

CENTRAL TEXAS- Three H-E-B employees have tested for COVID-19 at 3 Central Texas locations.

An employee at a Killeen location, located at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop tested positive for COVID-19 and was last in the store on June 12, 2020.

An employee of the Belton location, located at 2509 North Main Street, tested positive and was last in the store on June 16, 2020.

An employee of the Harker Heights location tested positive and was last in the store on June 18, 2020.

All partners directly affected at all three locations have been notified.

H-E-B says the stores have been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.

All locations are continuing to enforce proper social distancing guidelines.

H-E-B is requiring all employees and customers to wear masks in the store.