Three MCC programs awarded continued accreditation

WACO, Texas – Three McLennan Community College workforce training programs have been awarded continued accreditation based on recent reviews by their respective accrediting organizations.

The Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program, under the direction of Program Director Shelley Blackwood, received accreditation through Spring 2029 from the Accreditation Commission for Education Nursing (ACEN). The two-year ADN curriculum prepares students to become competent registered nurses to give patient-centered care in hospitals and other health care agencies. Cohorts are admitted to the program in the fall and spring each year.

The Alternative Teacher Certification (ATC) program, directed by Laura Conrad, was recognized as an approved educator preparation program through 2025-26 by the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC). The ATC program offers training for individuals with a bachelor’s degree in 29 content areas. Upon successful completion of MCC’s program and state mandated certification exams, educator candidates will be certified to teach in Texas schools.

The Health Information Technology (HIT), under the direction of Lesley Plemons, was awarded continued accreditation through 2029-30 by the Commission on Accreditation for the Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). The two-year HIT program provides training to perform technical duties vital to health care such as preparing, analyzing and preserving health information needed by the patient, the health care facility and the public. This includes reviewing medical records for completeness and accuracy and translating disease names and procedures into the appropriate codes. Cohorts are admitted to the program in the fall and spring each year.

For more information about these and other programs at MCC, you can visit www.mclennan.edu or contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

Source: McLennan Community College