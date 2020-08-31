Three Midway High School students test positive for COVID-19

HEWITT, Texas – Midway High School has notified families that a ninth grade student, 11th grade student and a 12th grade student have tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Alison Smith sent a press release Monday afternoon saying if any children were found to be in close contact, parents will be contacted more directly and personally.

According to the Texas Education Agency, close contact is defined as:

Being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); or Being within 6 feet for a largely uninterrupted or sustained extended contact period throughout the course of a day of approximately 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers, and case symptomatology may affect this determination.

Unless Midway High School parents are notified of close contact or exposure, their children have not been placed in quarantine. The children can continue to come to school, but parents are urged to carefully screen children for symptoms each morning.

Midway ISD says it believes in transparency and respects the right of parents to be informed of their children’s proximity to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Midway Independent School District