Three murder trials set for February in McLennan County

Three men charged with murder are set for McLennan County trials early in February.

Pretrial hearings for Marcus Scott and Omar Hilario Sanchez both charged with murder and Gerald Wayne Brown charged with capital murder were all held Friday with a spokesman for the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office saying it looked like all three were set to go as scheduled.

Marcus Dee Scott would face a jury in 19th District Court, charged in the death of 29-year-old Unekeyia Shanta Walker who was found dead in her SUV outside a North Waco home in January 2016.

Marcus Dee Scott

She was found in her Ford Explorer outside a home at 1917 North 15th after her family had been concerned that they had not heard from her in a couple of days.

The arrest affidavit indicated that the victim had been having trouble with the suspect and had just broken up with him, ending the relationship because it had become physically violent.

The affidavit also said that a relative had gone with her to ask Scott to leave her front porch and that Scott had been making threatening statements to her.

When she was first found, police were just carrying the case as a questionable death as there was no obvious signs of trauma, but when she was sent for an autopsy it was discovered there were broken bones in her neck that indicated she had been strangled.

There were also indications that she had received blunt force trauma to other parts of her body.

Omar Hilario Sanchez is set for trial in 54th District Court.

He is charged in the death of four-year-old Noah Sanchez who died in a crash while the older Sanchez was driving.

Omar Hilario Sanchez

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said Waco police officers witnessed a two-vehicle crash at South 18th Street and Primrose Drive in August 2019

The officers were checking on the crash victims when one vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

As officers attempted to catch up with the fleeing vehicle, it crashed into a tree near South 4th Street and Garden Drive.

It was then discovered that four-year-old Noah Sanchez was in an unsecured child safety seat in the back of the vehicle.

The police statement said the child had been placed in the safety seat but the seat had not been secured to the vehicle.

The child was found upside down in the unsecured seat.

Both the suspect driver and the child were taken to a local hospital, but on the way the child began to show medical complications.

Noah Sanchez was pronounced dead at the hospital with Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson ordering an autopsy.

Gerald Wayne Brown is charged with Capital Murder in connection with the May 15, 2006 death of Gloria Viera.

Brown’s indictment charged the Viera choked during the commission or attempt to commit a burglary and that the house was set on fire with Viera inside,

Brown’s trial is also set to be heard in 54th District Court setting up the possibility that one of the trials might end up getting delayed.