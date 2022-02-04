KILLEEN, Texas – Three people and their pets have been displaced after a Killeen structure fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a residential structure fire on Pepper Mill Hollow which broke out about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were showing from the structure – which is currently not inhabitable.

There were no injuries to the three occupants, nor their pets.

The three occupants from the structure were displaced, and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide any assistance they may need. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: City of Killeen