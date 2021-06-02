Three people indicted for murder in January drive-by shooting

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted three people on murder charges Wednesday for a deadly drive by shooting.

31-year-old Elizabeth Moore, 26-year-old Cecepcion Quinones, and 18-year-old Deon Le Felland all face murder charges for the death of Roberick Harris.

L to R – Elizabeth Moore, Cecepcion Quinones, and Deon Le Felland

Temple Police officers found Harris while responding to a shooting in the 600 block of East Young Avenue about 7:45 p.m. January 16, 2021.

Harris was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where he later died. Witnesses told officers the shot that struck Harris came from a vehicle which then fled the scene.

