Three shooting incidents in 18 hours in Waco

Waco police report three shooting incidents since last night, but they report no injuries, only property damage.

There are no suspects and no arrests.

The most recent incident was Friday morning, with a call coming in to the 9-1-1 operator at 11:20 a.m. with a man reported being shot at near the intersection of Southern and LaPorte Avenue.

He hung up, then when the operator tried to get him back, he did not answer, with his phone giving the message that voice mail was not set up.

Police found nothing when they responded to the area.

That was not the case when officers responded to two other shooting incidents in Waco overnight.

One was reported in the 2500 block of South 26th Street and the other in the 1600 block of North 15 Street.

In both of those cases, multiple shell casings were recovered and it was found that both cars and homes were struck by the shots, though no one was injured.

Officers had no opinion about whether the incidents were related.