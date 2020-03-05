Three skimmers found at Exxon gas station in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police report finding 3 skimmers in feul pumps.
Officers responded to the Exxon gas station at 3002 Thorton Lane on February 28th in reference to 3 skimmers being found in fuel pumps on site.
Investigators currently have no leads in the case.
A few tips when using an ATM or paying at the pump:
- Check the card reader, PIN pad, and the surrounding area for any signs of tampering. If something looks or feels unusual, report it immediately.
- Gently wiggle or pull on the card reader itself. A legitimate machine should not have any loose parts in this area.
- Pay inside the establishment or with cash when possible. If paying with a debit card at a gas pump, avoid entering your PIN by selecting the credit option instead.
- Keep a close watch over your bank account, and report any fraudulent activity as soon as possible.
The department is urging the public to monitor their bank accounts if you’ve recently used a debit or credit card at that location.