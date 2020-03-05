Three skimmers found at Exxon gas station in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police report finding 3 skimmers in feul pumps.

Officers responded to the Exxon gas station at 3002 Thorton Lane on February 28th in reference to 3 skimmers being found in fuel pumps on site.

Investigators currently have no leads in the case.

A few tips when using an ATM or paying at the pump:

Check the card reader, PIN pad, and the surrounding area for any signs of tampering. If something looks or feels unusual, report it immediately.

Gently wiggle or pull on the card reader itself. A legitimate machine should not have any loose parts in this area.

Pay inside the establishment or with cash when possible. If paying with a debit card at a gas pump, avoid entering your PIN by selecting the credit option instead.

Keep a close watch over your bank account, and report any fraudulent activity as soon as possible.

The department is urging the public to monitor their bank accounts if you’ve recently used a debit or credit card at that location.