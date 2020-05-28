Three suspects arrested and charged after shooting at Waco PD detectives

WACO, Texas- Two men and one juvenile are behind bars after police say they shot at Waco PD detectives.

A warrant was being served at the Estella Maxie Apartment Complex in connection to an incident that happened April 14, 2020.

A Waco PD detective was shot at.

The shooting at the complex left property damage, but no injuries.

After the shooting happened, a Waco PD detective located the suspect vehicle related to the shooting in the apartment complex.

While following the suspected vehicle, police say the suspects, from inside the vehicle, began to shoot at the detective with an AK-47.

The detective eventually backed off for his safety.

An investigation led to 3 people being charged with offenses related to the incident, 20-year-old Wilford Carpenter, 21-year-old Jaqaun Davis, and a 16-year-old male juvenile.

Carpenter and the juvenile were both charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, and all three were charged with physical evidence.

Both Carpenter and the juvenile were already in custody for previous shooting related incidents and were served warrants while in custody.

Davis was arrested in Fort Worth for his warrant of tampering with physical evidence.

More charges may be to come in the future.