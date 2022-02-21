Waco police report three women have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with a Friday night attack at a Waco home.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened about 10:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of Robinson Drive.

Three women entered a residence and displayed a firearm and took property belonging to the victim.

While officers were still on the scene, other officers quickly spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one used in the robbery and stopped it.

They found three women in the car and also recovered the stolen items.

Charged with aggravated robbery were Makyah Prince, Brittany Brown and Leah Zhane Basnight.

Leah Basnight, Brittany Brown, Makyah Prince

All remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday with bond on each set at $75,000.