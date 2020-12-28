Three wounded in Sunday Killeen shooting

Killeen police report three men were shot Sunday afternoon as they sat in a car on Alma Drive.

Officers got the call at 5:10 p.m. and found the three victims in the 2700 block of Alma.

Officers performed life saving measures until paramedics arrived at which time the three victims were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

They were later listed as ” stable.”

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the preliminary investigation revealed that the three 18-year-old males were sitting inside a parked gold Mercedes Sedan on Alma Drive when an SUV of unknown color drove by and occupants fired gunshots towards the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the area in an unknown direction.

The Killeen Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.