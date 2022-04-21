Showers and storms are expected ahead of an incoming cold front later this weekend. Though a few strong or severe storms, as well as locally heavy rainfall are possible , many details remain unclear with threats being unclear.

Rain and storm chances will last into early next week. Minor flooding is also possible with this storm system, though axes of heavier rains and impacts remains uncertain as well. Stay tuned to your latest forecast and check back for updates, as we will know more details later in the week.

Highs will be in the 80s.