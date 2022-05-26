A nice end to the work week can be expected with mostly sunny days, clear, cool nights, and seasonable temperatures. It will be dry and hot this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the 90s to around 100 degrees out west Saturday and Sunday.

No rainfall is expected, as an upper high keeps showers and storms deflected well to the west and north of our area.

If you’re planning outdoor activities, you’re in good shape, just remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning!