Grounds crew uses talent, expertise to maintain facility for student-athletes

BELTON, Texas – Members of the Belton Independent School District’s grounds crew are celebrating a national recognition for their work at Tidwell Field – the home of Belton High School’s baseball team.

Tidwell Field was recently named a 2021 Fields of Excellence winner – an honor which marks the field as one of the top 100 in the nation.

In addition to mowing, edging and trimming responsibilities, the crew uses proper agronomy practices to maintain the correct balance of nutrients through fertilization, irrigation and mowing practices to maintain a safe and playable natural turf surface.

For fun this year, they painted Tiger eyes and the Belton “B” on the infield.



(Courtesy: Belton ISD)

The athletics grounds crew includes Jeremy Cavanaugh, Marcos Chico, Duamel Figueroa, Kenneth Wilson and James Glenn – as well as former supervisor David Kirby.

The annual Fields of Excellence competition is sponsored by Pioneer Athletics. View all the 2021 winners at https://pioneerathletics.com/fields-of-excellence.