Time-lapse video: Invasion at Caddo Lake

A time-lapse video released by Texas Wildlife and Parks shows the massive effects that giant salvinia plants are having on Caddo Lake.

The fight to stop the infectious spread of giant salvinia plants from taking over Caddo Lake is a continuous battle. Texas Wildlife and Park officials said this invasive plant restricts fishing, boating and swimming. It also causes devastating environmental and economic damage.

According to one park official, a herbicide treatment was conducted and the plants died, however, the plants are immediately replaced by fresh giant salvinia blown in from outside the treatment area.

He also stated this is only one of the challenges to controlling more giant salvinia from growing. The treated areas are continuously revisited.

Lake users should ensure they clean, drain and dry their equipment before leaving the lake.

Officials said all it takes is one small piece left on a boat, trailer or gear to infest another lake.